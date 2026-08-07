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Faculty of Science and Forestry, University of Eastern Finland
Joensuu, Finland
Specialty Chief Editor
Digital Education
Korea University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Digital Education
Victoria University, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Digital Education
The University of Texas at El Paso
El Paso, United States
Associate Editor
Digital Education