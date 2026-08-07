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Chapman University
Orange, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Leadership in Education
Lahore College for Women University
Lahore, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Leadership in Education
Faculty of Education, National University of Malaysia
Bangi, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Leadership in Education
Department of Public Leadership and Social Enterprise, Business School, The Open University
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Leadership in Education