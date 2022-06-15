Scope

The Assessment, Testing, and Applied Measurement section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring various methods and processes in assessment, testing, and applied measurement.

Led by Prof. Gavin Brown from The University of Auckland, the Assessment, Testing, and Applied Measurement section welcomes submissions in the various domains of assessment and testing, which connect theory and practice to enhance student learning, achievement, and performance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment design and administration

equating and norming

feedback delivery and design

follow-on curriculum planning

instruction and monitoring

performance assessment

psychometric methods

reliability and validity of assessment processes

scoring and standard-setting

self-assessment and peer assessment

standardized testing

teacher observation and judgment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various methods and processes in assessment, testing, and applied measurement, emphasizing their real-world implications and applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 4: Quality Education.

The Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement section does not consider submissions focusing on healthcare professional training or clinical care, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's focus on assessment and measurement methodologies and applications. Submissions that report assessment scores, but which do not study the design, administration, scoring, or reporting of the assessment itself are also out of scope. However, submissions related to motivation in education and problem-solving may be considered if they focus on assessment, testing, and applied measurement processes, emphasizing their real-world implications and applications in enhancing student learning, achievement, and performance.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of assessment and testing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.