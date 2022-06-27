gavin t l brown
The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
University of the Western Cape
Bellville, South Africa
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
Faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine, Bond University
Gold Coast, Australia
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
Universidad Nacional José María Arguedas
Andahuaylas, Peru
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
University of Waikato
Hamilton, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
Portucalense University
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
Royal Institute of Technology
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
Autonomous University of the State of Morelos
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority
Wan Chai, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
University of South Australia
Adelaide, Australia
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Assessment, Testing and Applied Measurement