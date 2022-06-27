Scope

In this section we will showcase work aimed at understanding the way in which the Information Age has impacted methods of teaching, learning, research and scholarship. The changed landscape offers academics and the entire education community, whether in their roles of educators or researchers, new ways of working.

For educators, technology-enhanced learning can offer the possibility of improving formal and informal learning, and the opportunity of novel methods for accessing knowledge. We welcome reports of research on how technology is used innovatively to improve learner outcomes. Technology can also be used to enhance the research and evaluation methods used to track the outcomes of these projects, for example in the collection and analysis of rich data sets. An interesting development in the area of technology enhanced education is the rise of learning and teaching at massive scale and at a distance, and we welcome reports on such developments. For example, how can technology be used to better support open and distance learning students? What roles can MOOCs play in education? And what impact do these developments have on the work of teachers in the classroom?

For academics, the Information Age also has an impact on academic communication, and ways in which they do their work. In addition to new tools for data collection and analysis, there are now open access repositories and other tools to develop collaborative working at a distance now in use - these changes also present challenges to academics for updating their digital skills and professional development, more generally.

This section welcomes research from those conducting research on how learning is being facilitated by technological innovations in a wide variety of learning environments, including but also beyond classrooms, from pre-school years through college/university.

We welcome research investigating the changes in the scholarship communication and publication practices of academic researchers. We are particularly interested in how technological advances in scholarship could enhance teaching and learning. For example, how could online scholarly materials be used in education? Or in what other ways can the practices of digital scholarship be brought into education?