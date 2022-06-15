Scope

The Higher Education section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the investigation of postsecondary and tertiary education from a global perspective.

Led by Dr. Terrell Strayhorn from Virginia Union University, the Higher Education section welcomes submissions in the various domains of higher education, which connect interdisciplinary insights to address common goals, problems, and gaps in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

comparative and international scholarship on higher education

educational developments across the globe, including colleges, polytechnics, universities, vocational/trade academies, 2-year, 4-year, both non- and/or for-profits

faculty, academic, administrative, and classified staff or personnel

graduate and professional education (e.g., medical, law, theological)

organization, administration, and leadership

policy, finance, and economics

primary function(s) of higher education in society(-ies)

teaching, learning, and assessment

undergraduate student learners including experiences, development, pathways, and college impact/outcomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of higher education and related subjects, contributing new or important insights into the field. Reports and manuscripts dealing with compulsory and/or primary and secondary education do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other specialized journals or another section of Frontiers in Education.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the investigation of postsecondary and tertiary education, comparative and international scholarship, educational developments, faculty and staff, graduate and professional education, organization and administration, policy and finance, primary functions of higher education, teaching and learning, and undergraduate student experiences (SDG 4: Quality Education).

The Higher Education section does not consider studies dealing with compulsory, primary, and secondary education (e.g., PreK-6) as they do not fall within this section's scope. However, submissions focusing on adult education, vocational training, and tertiary education are welcome, as they are related to the higher education landscape. While the section does not primarily focus on mental health, physical fitness, or gamification in education, these topics may be considered if they are directly related to higher education research and policy. Articles should primarily address issues directly related to the higher education landscape and its stakeholders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of higher education to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.