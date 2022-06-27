Scope

Higher education is an undeniably important sector of education around the world. Although higher education systems vary across the globe—each with its own distinctive qualities—common and unique goals, problems, constraints, and gaps exist that shape the terrain investigated by researchers, professors, leaders, and policy experts alike. The academic study of higher-, postsecondary and/or tertiary education is a highly interdisciplinary enterprise, drawing insights, questions, methods, and theories from more traditional disciplines like, but not limited to, anthropology, business, economics, law, psychology, sociology, and cultural studies.

The Higher Education section of Frontiers in Education provides an international scholarly forum for the investigation of postsecondary and tertiary education. We aim to publish high-quality research (i.e., basic, applied, translational) across all aspects of the field of postsecondary and tertiary education from a global perspective, including a full range of interests represented in the multidisciplinary field. This includes empirical, theoretical, and systematic investigations of educational actors, structures, institutions, policies, practices, and processes, using quantitative, qualitative, mixed or other rigorous methods, just to name a few.

The section aims to answer a range of questions related to higher- or postsecondary and tertiary education across the globe, accelerating educational progress in both developed and economically developing countries. Thus, we will consider high-quality submissions that center on core aspects of higher education from cognate disciplines such as law, medicine, psychology, sociology, health, cultural studies, and labour econonomics, to offer a few examples. This interdisciplinary forum solicits submissions advancing knowledge, research discoveries, and understanding in areas including, but not limited to:

· Educational developments across the globe, including colleges, polytechnics, universities, vocational/trade academies, 2-year, 4-year, both non- and/or for-profits;

· Primary function(s) of higher education in society(-ies);

· Comparative and international scholarship on an aspect of higher education;

· Undergraduate student learners including experiences, development, pathways, and college impact/outcomes;

· Faculty, academic, administrative, and classified staff or personnel;

· Graduate and professional education (e.g., medical, law, theological);

· Policy, finance, and economics;

· Teaching, learning and assessment;

· Organization, administration, and leadership

· Closely-related subjects or topics with a primary focus on higher and postsecondary levels of education sector.

All studies must contribute new or important insights into higher education and related subjects (e.g., adult education, K-20, tertiary). Reports and manuscripts dealing with compulsory and/or primary and secondary education (e.g., PreK-6) do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other specialized journals or another section of Frontiers in Education.

