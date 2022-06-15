Scope

The Language, Culture, and Diversity section is committed to publishing research centered on exploring the interplay between language, culture, and diversity in educational settings. The section ranges from exploring the importance of indigenous languages to the intersections of language and technology.

Guided by Dr. G. Kasun from Georgia State University, the Language, Culture, and Diversity section encourages submissions in various domains of education that connect diverse perspectives and promote inclusive, equitable, and innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

advances in instructional design to globalize the curriculum and experiences at the university level

best practices in education and instruction, including analyses of new educational innovations, pedagogies, assessments, and comparisons of existing practices

cultures in a global society

ideologies in education

indigenous language maintenance, restoration, and growth

languages, bilingualism, and multilingualism

scholarship and research relating to diversity of all types, such as race, ethnicity, cultural diversity, gender, sex, sexual orientation, socioeconomic diversity, rurality and urbanicity, exceptionality, intellectual diversity, giftedness, and issues like prejudice and discrimination

scholarship relating to education, including research on the preparation and professional development for teachers

transborder education

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interconnections between language, culture, and diversity in educational contexts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of language, culture, and diversity in educational settings, as well as promoting inclusive, equitable, and innovative approaches to teaching and learning (SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities). Highlighting indigenous languages and knowledges is particularly valued. Similarly, connections with the practices and ethics of technology, especially artificial intelligence, are welcomed.

The Language, Culture, and Diversity section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the interplay between language, culture, and diversity in educational settings. Submissions that primarily emphasize unrelated fields such as clinical studies, engineering, or pure neuroscience should demonstrate a strong connection to linguistic and cultural aspects in order to be considered within the scope of this section.