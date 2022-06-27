Scope

Language, Culture, and Diversity is inspired by the belief that in a global society all learners bring a wealth of knowledge, experiences, ideologies and identities that enrich our educational communities. This specialty section is firmly rooted in the notion that education can only be excellent if and when all voices are honored and nurtured through inclusive, equitable, and innovative approaches to pedagogy, curriculum, assessment, and policies.

We view our work as an opportunity for empowerment by integrating all aspects of the students we teach, including their languages and sociocultural identities across borders. As such, we are interested in contributions that delve into practices, techniques, policies, and research around valuing diversity and supporting, developing, and preparing multilingual and multicultural compasionate leaders for a global society.

We believe in transformative educational methods that recognize, value, and leverage the diverse backgrounds and identities of students. The aim of this section is to further scholarship and inquiry into innovative and research-focused practices that see diversity from a benefits model lens, and endeavor to foster international conversations about access, equity, and success for all.

As we move into the 21st century, the broad field of education is at a crossroad, facing challenges and opportunities to adapt to an increasingly globalized and diverse environment, instructional technology, education policies, new innovations in education, and an increasingly sophisticated understanding of the science of teaching and learning. Indeed, language, culture, and diversity in education is truly a multidisciplinary field, drawing on the social sciences, education, sociology and anthropology, human factors and social psychology. The goal of this section is to leverage and better understand the role of language, culture, and diversity at all levels of education.

We seek to represent all areas of education scholarship and practice. These areas include, but are not limited to:

• Ideologies in education;

• Languages--bilingualism and multilingualism;

• Cultures in a global society;

• Transborder education;

• Scholarship and research relating to diversity of all types, including:

race, ethnicity and cultural diversity; gender, sex and sexual orientation; socioeconomic diversity, rurality and urbanicity; exceptionality, intellectual diversity and giftedness; diversity, including issues such as prejudice and discrimination; socio-economic status and education; implications for diversity in promoting best practices in education.

• Best practices in education and instruction, including:

analyses of new educational innovations/pedagogies/assessments; comparisons of existing practices/pedagogies.

• Scholarship relating to education including research on the preparation and professional development for teachers;

• Advances in instructional design to globalize the curriculum and experiences at the university level.