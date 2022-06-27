Scope

Leadership in education is provided by educators at all levels of the various organizations and government bodies that comprise educational sectors across the world. We need leadership in education because many students and their families do not benefit from the educational policies and practices that are in force. Leaders are those who influence change in policies and/or practices designed to better serve all learners. Because diverse, complex, contextual factors shape educational systems including schools and colleges, leadership takes many forms and resides in a variety of processes. Leadership can be individual and also collective.

We aim to publish high quality papers that shed light on the people, processes, and systems that are being created worldwide to address educational inequities, injustices and inadequacies. We are interested in a wide range of leadership approaches taken by individuals, organizations and groups including, but not limited to: principals, superintendents, heads of school, teachers, faculty, deans, administrators in postsecondary education, legislators, community organizers, parents, policymakers, and students themselves.

We seek submissions from a wide variety of settings, cultures, geographical regions, language groups, types of school, institutions of higher education, and systems of education, public and private. We encourage rigorous, scholarly submissions using quantitative, qualitative and mixed methodologies. We are particularly interested in learning how the policies and practices at the center of the essay, research article, or literature review offer the potential for new directions in education that address current inequities in educational outcomes.