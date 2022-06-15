Scope

The Leadership in Education section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing educational inequities, injustices, and inadequacies through various leadership approaches, policies and practices.

Led by Dr. Margaret Grogan from Chapman University, the Leadership in Education section welcomes submissions in the various domains of educational leadership, which aim to improve educational outcomes for students, faculty, staff and communities, and promote equitable and inclusive policies and practices.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western, and covers various educational contexts. Scholarship on a wide range of leadership Issues involving individuals, groups and organizations is welcome, but not limited to:

administrators in primary, secondary, postsecondary education

community organizers

deans

faculty

heads of school

legislators

parents

policymakers

principals

students

superintendents

teachers

Rigorous, scholarly submissions grounded in educational research and theory, using quantitative, qualitative and/or mixed methodologies are encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance strategies to address educational inequities, injustices, and inadequacies as outlined in (SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities).

The Leadership in Education section does not consider submissions focusing on digital transformation, career development, or mentoring unless they have a clear relevance to educational leadership in addressing inequities, injustices, and inadequacies. Studies or essays that do not address the role of leadership in shaping educational outcomes or fostering innovation within educational institutions are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of educational leadership to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.