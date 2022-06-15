Scope

The Mental Health and Wellbeing in Education section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and promoting mental health and wellbeing in diverse educational contexts, and all phases and types of education across the lifespan.

Led by Dr. Darren Moore from the University of Exeter, the Mental Health and Wellbeing in Education section welcomes submissions in various domains of mental health and wellbeing in education, which will be of interest to a range of practitioners including teachers, psychologists, learning support staff, pastoral staff, counsellors, school leaders, mental health leads, therapists, nurses, and social workers.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include the following examples:

conceptualizations of mental health and wellbeing in education

identification of mental health and wellbeing difficulties in education

interventions and services to promote mental health and wellbeing in education

mental health and wellbeing and its relationship to educational outcomes

professional development for mental health and wellbeing

school mental health systems and structures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge relevant to the mental health and wellbeing of all stakeholders in education setting, not only students. A range of methodologies are welcomed, including quantitative, qualitative, mixed methods and reviews. Innovative methods that tackle intersectional issues or meaningfully involve students and practitioners in the research process are encouraged.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance mental health and wellbeing in education and therefore SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 4 (Quality Education).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mental health and wellbeing in education to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.