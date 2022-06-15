Scope

The Special Educational Needs section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the diverse needs of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Led by Dr. Geoff Lindsay from the University of Warwick, the Special Educational Needs (SEN) section welcomes submissions in various domains of special education, which aim to enhance the development of policies and improve practice across multiple disciplines, including inclusive education.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment and identification of children and young people with special educational needs

behavioral, emotional, and social difficulties

big data and cohort studies in special education

effectiveness of interventions and their implementation

inclusive education

intellectual and learning difficulties

mental health problems

national and local policies and legal frameworks for special educational needs

parent and student voice in special education

professional development and practices in the special education field

relationships between special educational needs and other types of diversity

sensory impairments, physical disabilities, and speech, language, and communication needs

specific learning difficulties (dyslexia)

training and continuing development of professionals in the special education field

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of special educational needs, focusing on the diverse challenges faced by children and young people with special needs and disabilities. A wide range of disciplines have important contributions to make and this section aims to be multi- and inter-disciplinary to reflect the nature of SEN e.g.: psychology, education, health, philosophy, history, sociology, political science, among others.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of special educational needs, promoting inclusive education, mental health, and well-being, and fostering policy development and professional practices in the field (SDGs 3, 4, and 10).

The Special Educational Needs section does not consider submissions focusing on general leadership, team dynamics, or life satisfaction, unless they directly pertain to the unique educational requirements and experiences of individuals with special needs. Studies that do not specifically address the challenges and strategies in special education, or do not contribute to promoting inclusive education, mental health, and well-being, or fostering policy development and professional practices in the field, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of special education to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.