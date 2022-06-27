Scope

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education section aims to contribute to the advancement of knowledge, research and practice in STEM education in the contemporary world. The section will provide a premier international scholarly exchange platform for disseminating and sharing scientifically based and rigorously peer-reviewed research outcomes concerning a comprehensive range of issues in STEM education.

The section is open to research in all related issues about one or more disciplinary subjects of the STEM education. We particularly welcome submissions focusing on or highly related to one or more of the following topics and areas:

• Teaching and learning of STEM in school classrooms and other educational settings

• Teacher training, teacher education and teacher professional development in the STEM field subjects.

• Curriculum issues in STEM education

• Provision, development and use of textbooks and other instructional resources STEM education

• Policy matters in STEM education

• Assessment and evaluation in STEM education

• Comparative studies in STEM education

• Technology-enhanced STEM education and STEM teacher education

• STEM education: exploring the role of arts in STEM

• Educational reforms in STEM: bridging research, policy and practice

• Meta-research studies (studies that focus on the analysis of the literature on issues, methods and contemporary issues e.g. about research issues and methods) about research in STEM education

• International STEM education

We welcome submissions using sound research methods, broadly defined. We expect that most submissions will be based on empirical studies, but we also welcome high-quality philosophical and conceptual articles on significant issues about STEM education. We encourage inter-disciplinary and innovative research in STEM education, but we equally welcome single-disciplinary research and research in a more traditional sense if rigorously executed and scientifically sound.

We expect that most submissions will be in the typical form of original research articles, and are also prepared to accept exceptionally high-quality literature review papers, book review articles and policy discussion papers. In general, we shall not accept general discussion papers or papers mainly describing a STEM education programme or its evaluation without significant implications beyond its own.

This STEM education section mainly focuses on 12-year school education levels, but high-quality manuscripts focusing on pre-school or post-secondary university levels are also welcome.