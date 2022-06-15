Scope

The STEM Education section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and practice in STEM education across the globe.

Led by Dr. Lianghuo Fan, Chair Professor and Dean of Faculty of Education, the University of Macau, the STEM Education section welcomes submissions in the various domains of STEM education, which connect research, policy, and practice to enhance educational outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment and evaluation in STEM education

artificial intelligence (AI) in STEM education

comparative studies in STEM education

curriculum issues in STEM education

educational reforms in STEM: connecting research, policy, and practice

international STEM education

meta-research studies about research in STEM education

policy matters in STEM education

provision, development, and use of textbooks and other instructional resources in STEM education

STEM education: exploring the role of arts in STEM

teacher training, education, and professional development in STEM fields

teaching and learning of STEM in school classrooms and other educational settings

technology-enhanced STEM education

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of STEM education, including teaching, learning, policy, and resources.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the STEM education, teaching and learning, policy, and resources, and SDGs 4 (Quality Education) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The STEM Education section does not consider general discussion papers or papers primarily describing a STEM education program or its evaluation without significant implications beyond its own. However, submissions focusing on economic analysis or database management that are directly related to the improvement or understanding of STEM teaching and learning practices may be considered. Studies that do not emphasize the enhancement of STEM education, teaching and learning, policy, and resources in alignment with Quality Education and Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure goals are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of STEM education to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.