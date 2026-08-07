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Aerial view over biogas plant and farm in green fields. Renewable energy from biomass. Modern agriculture in Czech Republic and European Union. ; Shutterstock ID 666196489; purchase_order: Main Visual; job: ; client: ; other:

    Frontiers in Energy Research

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