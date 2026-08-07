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City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Smart Grids
Institute of Systems and Computer Engineering: Research and Development, Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Smart Grids
Advanced Lightning, Power and Energy Research Centre (ALPER), Universiti Putra Malaysia
Serdang, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Smart Grids
University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa, United States
Associate Editor
Smart Grids