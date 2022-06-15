Mission & scope

Frontiers in Energy Research is a multidisciplinary journal that explores sustainable developments and technological advances in all fields of energy research to help produce reliable and affordable energy sources.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Uwe Schröder (University of Greifswald, Germany), Frontiers in Energy Research welcomes submissions in all areas of energy research which facilitate and support sustainable innovation and long-term solutions. Topics include, but are not limited to:

• advanced clean fuel technologies

• bioenergy and biofuels

• carbon capture, utilization and storage

• electrochemical energy storage

• energy efficiency

• energy storage

• fuel cells, electrolyzers and membrane reactors

• hydrogen storage and production

• nano energy

• nuclear energy

• process and energy systems engineering

• smart grids

• solar energy

• sustainable energy systems

• wave and tidal energy

• wind energy.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG 7: access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Manuscripts that focus on the development of specific technologies or engineering solutions without a relevance to energy research are not suitable for publication in this journal. Manuscripts focused on conventional fossil fuel extraction and consumption, without a clear link to decarbonization or clean energy transition, fall outside the journal scope. Studies that are purely descriptive or empirical, without a relevance to energy research, are also not appropriate.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to Frontiers' standards for research methodology policy for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Energy Research is committed to advancing developments in the field of energy research by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.