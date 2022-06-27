cesar ivan torres
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Little Rock, United States
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Aberystwyth University
Aberystwyth, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Skidmore College
Saratoga Springs, United States
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Water Research Institute, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Honolulu, United States
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
The Joint BioEnergy Institute, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Tallahassee, United States
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Institute of Sciences and Technologies for Sustainable Energy and Mobility (STEMS-CNR)
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Kyungpook National University
Daegu, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Lakehead University
Thunder Bay, Canada
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels
Ricerca Sul Sistema Energetico
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Bioenergy and Biofuels