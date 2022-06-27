Scope

The Carbon Capture, Storage, and Utilization section of Frontiers in Energy Research publishes original research and technological advancements related to the mitigation and conversion of carbon dioxide within the framework of sustainable energy and materials production.

The section aims to become a discussion forum on the advances of carbon management research, and includes fundamental studies on solvents and materials (e.g., absorbents, adsorbents, and membranes), the design of novel systems and processes for carbon capture and storage, and advances in developing novel chemistry and processes for carbon dioxide utilization and conversion using renewable energy.

Themes that fit within the scope of the section include:

· Integration of CCS into the electricity system

· Integration of CCS in industrial processes

· Post-combustion carbon capture technology via liquid chemisorption and adsorption

· Chemical-looping and membrane-based technologies

· Negative emission technologies including Direct Air Capture of CO2 and BECCS (BioEnergy with Carbon Capture and Storage)

· CO2 transportation technologies

· In-situ and ex-situ carbon mineralization for carbon storage and utilization

· Chemistry and physics of CO2 geologic storage

· Innovative Monitoring, Verification and Accounting (MVA) approaches and technologies

· Conversion of CO2 to chemicals, materials and fuels via thermochemical, electrochemical, photochemical, inorganic and biological pathways

The following topics fall outside the scope of the section:

· Advanced oil recovery using CO2

· Negative emission technology strategies involving land management

This section also looks beyond technological advancements and welcomes contributions in the forms of life cycle analyses, techno-economic performance, and environmental and society impacts and policy.

Contributions made to this section must display a progressive approach to carbon mitigation with experimental data displaying reproducible data sets.