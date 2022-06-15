Scope

The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage section is committed to publishing research focused on innovative approaches to mitigating and converting carbon dioxide.

Led by Dr. Hailong Li from Central South University and Dr. Greeshma Gadikota from Columbia University, New York City, this section encourages submissions in various domains of carbon management research, which contribute to the development of novel systems, processes, and chemistry for carbon dioxide capture, storage, and utilization.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

chemistry and physics of CO2 geologic storage

conversion of CO2 to chemicals, materials, and fuels via various pathways

CO2 transportation technologies

in-situ and ex-situ carbon mineralization for carbon storage and utilization

integration of carbon capture and storage into electricity systems and industrial processes

innovative monitoring, verification, and accounting approaches and technologies

negative emission technologies, including direct air capture of CO2 and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage

post-combustion carbon capture technology via liquid chemisorption and adsorption, chemical-looping and membrane-based technologies

Submissions should offer detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches to carbon mitigation, supported by experimental data displaying reproducible data sets.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action) that are closely related to CCUS.

The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage section does not consider submissions focusing on advanced oil recovery using CO2, as this topic does not align with the section's emphasis on carbon management strategies. Additionally, negative emission technology strategies involving land management are considered outside the scope of this section, as they do not directly relate to carbon capture, utilization, or storage technologies and their environmental impact. Furthermore, studies that focus on foreign direct investment, trading, or industry development without relevance to carbon capture, utilization, or storage technologies and their environmental impact are also considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.