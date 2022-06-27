greeshma gadikota
Columbia University
New York City, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
IC2R srl
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Institute of Chemistry of Organometallic Compounds, Department of Chemical Sciences and Materials Technologies, National Research Council (CNR)
Firenze, Italy
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Princeton University
Princeton, United States
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Lehigh University
Bethlehem, United States
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Southwest Petroleum University
Chengdu, China
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
University of Udine
Udine, Italy
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE)
Oak Ridge, United States
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Pandit Deendayal Energy University
Gandhinagar, India
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
Pandit Deendayal Energy University
Gandhinagar, India
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage