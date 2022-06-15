Scope

The Electrochemical Energy Storage section of Frontiers in Energy Research covers all aspects of the technology, engineering and applications of electrochemical devices demonstrating significant advances in energy and power performance. Relevant themes include, but are not limited to:

• Batteries (all types of primary or secondary batteries, including metal-air batteries, photo-electrochemical cells, redox flow batteries, etc.)

• Electrochemical capacitors (supercapacitors, electric double-layer capacitors, pseudo-capacitors, etc.)

• Hybrids of both

The section publishes innovative and sound manuscripts on a wide range of subjects within materials science and engineering, nanotechnology, physics, chemistry and electrochemistry. Contributions emphasizing scientific or engineering perspectives, experimental or theoretical, on cell components (including cathodes, anodes, liquid, gel or solid electrolytes, ionic liquids, separators, and other cell packing or protecting materials), single cells and battery packs are encouraged. Contributions on the design, processing, and characterization of materials, electrodes, and single cells are particularly welcome. The section also welcomes manuscripts related to testing methods, simulations, electric or thermal management of single cells and battery packs. Mobile or portable applications, recycling technologies of batteries and capacitors also are in the scope of this section.

Submissions that focus on advances in Fuel Cell technologies and the fundamental aspects of electrochemistry, with little or no reference to electrochemical performance, are more suitable for our sister section Fuel Cells. Authors are encouraged to check the scope and submit to the section most relevant to the focus of their submission.