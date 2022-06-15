Scope

The Electrochemical Energy Storage section is committed to publishing research centered on the advancement of electrochemical devices for energy and power applications.

Led by Dr. Sheng S. Zhang from the United States Army Research Laboratory, the Electrochemical Energy Storage section encourages submissions in various domains of electrochemical energy storage, which connect the fields of materials science, engineering, nanotechnology, physics, chemistry, and electrochemistry.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

batteries (primary or secondary batteries, metal-air batteries, photo-electrochemical cells, redox flow batteries, and more)

electrochemical capacitors (supercapacitors, electric double-layer capacitors, pseudo-capacitors, and more)

hybrids of both batteries and capacitors

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the design, processing, characterization, and application of materials, electrodes, and single cells, as well as the testing methods, simulations, and management of single cells and battery packs. Contributions emphasizing scientific or engineering perspectives, experimental or theoretical, on cell components (including cathodes, anodes, liquid, gel or solid electrolytes, ionic liquids, separators, and other cell packing or protecting materials) are encouraged. Additionally, mobile or portable applications and recycling technologies for batteries and capacitors are within the scope of this section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Electrochemical Energy Storage and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Electrochemical Energy Storage section does not consider submissions focusing on fuel cell technologies, as they fall outside the scope of this section. However, fundamental aspects of electrochemistry with significant relevance to electrochemical performance are welcome, as they contribute to the advancement of electrochemical devices for energy and power applications. Additionally, non-electrochemical energy storage or conversion technologies are excluded from this section. Authors are encouraged to check the scope and submit to the most relevant section for their work.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Electrochemical Energy Storage to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.