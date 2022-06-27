Energy storage is a key technology for realizing the future large-scale use of renewable sources, to reach the goal of carbon neutrality.

The Energy Storage section of Frontiers in Energy Research publishes high-quality original research articles and critical reviews across the field of energy storage, ranging from fundamental research to engineering aspects. All aspects related to energy storage from different discipline backgrounds, such as material, chemistry, physics, engineering, and management, are welcome for promoting the scientific, technological, and commercial advancements.

Topics of interest to the Energy Storage section especially focus on the development of battery and thermal storage materials, renewable fuels for energy storage and utilization, life cycle assessment of energy storage technologies in complex scenarios, and integration system of energy storage and fluctuant renewable sources, also include but are not limited to:

Chemical Energy Storage Hydrogen energy storage (predominantly covered in the section Hydrogen Storage and Production)

Renewable fuels for energy storage

Thermal energy storage Molten salt thermal energy storage

Electro-magnetic energy storage Supercapacitor energy storage

Superconducting magnetic energy storage

Mechanical energy storage Pumped hydropower storage

Compressed air energy storage

Flywheel energy storage