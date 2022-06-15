Scope

The Energy Storage section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing energy storage technologies for a sustainable future.

Led by Dr. Kui Jiao from Tianjin University, the Energy Storage section encourages submissions in various domains of energy storage, which aim to facilitate the transition towards carbon neutrality and large-scale renewable energy utilization.

Topics of interest to the Energy Storage section especially focus on the development of battery and thermal storage materials, renewable fuels for energy storage and utilization, life cycle assessment of energy storage technologies in complex scenarios, and integration system of energy storage and fluctuant renewable sources.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

chemical Energy Storage

electro-magnetic energy storage

mechanical energy storage

thermal energy storage

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and assessment of energy storage technologies and materials.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9), and climate action (SDG 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Energy Storage to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.