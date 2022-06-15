Scope

The Process and Energy Systems Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing tools, technologies, and methods for efficient energy management and resource utilization.

Led by Prof. Ellen Stechel from the Arizona State University and Prof. Francois Marechal from Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, the Process and Energy Systems Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of process and energy systems engineering, which address the grand challenge of energy efficiency and management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

complex system control and integration (including measurements, system dynamics, reliability and safety issues)

decision support methods for the design and operation of process and energy systems

design and management of supply chains applied to process and energy systems

innovative usage of information technology for the design and management of process and energy systems

management and decision support methodologies to cope with efficiency and uncertainties

process system simulation, modeling, optimization, and design (e.g. through mathematical programming, thermo- and exergo-economic and life cycle assessment approaches)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the efficient conversion and storage of energy, carbon dioxide capture and valorization, integration of renewables, and large-scale integration of complex energy systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the efficient energy management, resource utilization, and innovative technologies in process and energy systems engineering, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Process and Energy Systems Engineering section does not consider studies that solely focus on carbon peak, reduction rate, carbon neutrality, or oil and gas without a fundamental basis in process and energy systems engineering. However, research related to energy efficiency, as well as carbon dioxide capture and valorization, is considered within the scope of the section. Additionally, research on artificial neural networks and phase change materials will only be considered if they have a strong relevance to the section's scope, which includes efficient energy management, resource utilization, and innovative technologies in process and energy systems engineering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of process and energy systems engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.