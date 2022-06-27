Scope

Process and Energy Systems Engineering welcomes high-quality contributions related to the research of tools, technologies and methods for process and energy systems engineering. It targets the research efforts on the grand challenge of energy efficiency and management considering the rational use and reuse of energy and other resources, the efficient conversion and storage of energy, carbon dioxide capture and valorization, the integration of renewables and the large scale integration of complex energy systems.

The section solicits significant advances in areas including:

· Process system simulation, modeling, optimization and design (e.g. through mathematical programming, thermo- and exergo-economic and life cycle assessment approaches)

· Innovative usage of information technology (e.g. life-cycle environmental impact methods and thermodynamic concepts such as exergy, emergy and material flow analysis) and their use for the design and management of process and energy systems

· Decision support methods for the design and operation of process and energy systems.

The section covers the different aspects of the system engineering, considering the analysis, the design and the operation of process and energy systems. It welcomes therefore contributions in:

· Complex system control and integration (including measurements, system dynamics, reliability and safety issues)

· Management and decision support methodologies to cope with efficiency and uncertainties

· Design and management if supply chains applied to process and energy systems, with an emphasis on biomass, waste and bioproducts, and considering system wide life cycle approaches.

The complete energy chain is considered here, including energy and resources extraction and harvesting, energy conversion, energy distribution (e.g. steam cycles, district heating and cooling, grids), energy storage and supply of energy services. It thus covers the combined production of heat, cold and power, polygeneration systems, energy resource conditioning and the integration of renewable energy (e.g solar heat, geothermy, and biomass) into the global system.