francois m. a. marechal
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
Darmstadt University of Technology
Darmstadt, Germany
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán
Mérida, Mexico
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
University College Cork
Cork, Ireland
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
Jiangsu University
Zhenjiang, China
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
University of Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering
Istituto di Scienze e Tecnologie per l'Energia e la Mobilità Sostenibili - Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
Process and Energy Systems Engineering