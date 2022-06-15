Scope

The Solar Energy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing solar energy conversion technologies.

Led by Dr. Michael Toney from the University of Colorado Boulder, the Solar Energy section welcomes submissions in various domains of solar energy research, which connect fundamental studies to practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

concentrated solar power and solar thermal collectors

green processing and environmentally robust packaging with earth-abundant materials

high-throughput computation for materials design

materials and architectures for recyclable solar modules

new cost-effective and eco-friendly solar technologies

photovoltaics

solar light management

solar thermoelectric generators (STEGs)

synthesis and characterization of new materials with increased yield and improved performance

techno-economic analysis of solar energy systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest advances in solar energy conversion technologies and materials science.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and improvement of solar energy conversion technologies and materials, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Solar Energy section does not consider manuscripts focusing solely on materials development without a substantial emphasis on energy conversion. Additionally, submissions related to urban planning, economic development, and environmental studies not directly connected to solar energy are outside the scope of this section. However, desalination technology and industrial processes that are relevant to solar energy systems, such as those contributing to affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production, climate action, and industry, innovation, and infrastructure, may be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of solar energy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.