Scope

Solar Energy publishes outstanding research in all areas of solar energy conversion into heat or electricity, from fundamental studies to proof of principle and immediately deployable technologies. The section welcomes high quality contributions on the latest advances in:

• Photovoltaics

• Concentrated solar power and solar thermal collectors

• Solar thermoelectric generators (STEGs)

To increase the power conversion efficiency and lifetimes, theorectical and experimental advances on materials science and process technologies, systems and management are requested.

Contributions in the following areas are therefore also relevant:

• High-throughput computation for materials design

• Synthesis and characterization of new materials with increased yield and improved performance

• Green processing and environmentally robust packaging with earth-abundant materials

• New cost-effective and eco-friendly solar technologies

• Materials and architectures for recyclable solar modules

• Solar light management

• Techno-economic analysis of solar energy systems

Solar Energy seeks to provide a unique forum that integrates basic materials science with technology-focused science across the various solar conversion technologies to ultimately accelerate the development of all solar direct-conversion technologies.

Manuscripts that focus solely on materials development, without a substantial focus on energy conversion, fall outside the scope of the section.