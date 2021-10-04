Scope

The Additive Processes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary aspects of additive manufacturing technology including its design, material, process, inspection and post-processing.

Led by Dr. Yaoyao Zhao from McGill University, the Additive Processes section welcomes submissions in the various domains of additive manufacturing technology, which connect diverse research fields and promote the development and application of this rapidly evolving technology while adopting a unique interdisciplinary angle.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of additive processes in medical, bioengineering, tissue engineering, aerospace engineering, automotive engineering, and other engineering fields

artificial intelligence and machine learning in additive processes

computational and numerical methods in simulation and optimization of design, additive processes planning, defect detection, and process monitoring

design theories, methods, case studies, and applications of additive manufacturing technology

expert systems and computer graphics application in support of knowledge management and design of complex geometry for additive manufacturing

inspection methods, post-processing methods, and measurement techniques for components and parts fabricated through additive processes

new material development, material characterization, and testing experiments

novel additive process development

sustainability of additive processes in energy and material conservation, and in supporting eco-design

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdisciplinary aspects of additive manufacturing technology and its applications. All application-oriented manuscripts such as design case studies and material characterization and testing must provide comprehensive data. Research related solely to biology and tissue engineering does not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other Frontoiers journals.

The section welcomes submissions which align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of additive manufacturing technology to designers, material scientists and engineers, computer scientists, software engineers, manufacturing and application practitioners in academia and any industry as well as policymakers, and the public worldwide.