Scope

The Precision Engineering section is dedicated to publishing cutting-edge fundamental and applied research across all aspects of precision manufacturing. Its mission is to promote the latest ground-breaking research in precision manufacturing, towards higher and even atomic scale precision, with significantly improved efficiency and sustainability.

Led by Dr. Xichun Luo from the University of Strathclyde, the Precision Engineering section covers a broad spectrum of areas with multi-disciplinary interests in precision/ultra-precision/micro/nano machining, forming, forging, injection moulding, assembly processes, machines, instruments and characterisation technologies – all to pursue high-level precision in material/surface/subsurface integrity, and dimensional and form accuracies at different functional feature sizes of final products.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atomic and close-to-atomic scale manufacturing technologies and systems

digital and AI enhanced precision manufacturing technologies and systems

hybrid precision manufacturing technologies and systems

laser/FIB/e-beam materials processing technologies and systems

micro/nano manufacturing technologies and systems

modelling and simulation of precision manufacturing processes and systems

novel precision manufacturing technologies for a sustainable future

precision assembly technologies and systems

precision machine and instrument design

precision manufacturing technology for advanced nanomaterials

precision manufacturing technology for optics, photonics, medical, semiconductors, quantum components or devices

precision metrology and characterisation approaches and systems

precision motion, thermal and environmental control and error compensation approach

precision robotic manufacturing

precision space manufacturing

ultra-precision manufacturing technologies and systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of precision engineering principles in manufacturing processes and systems. We welcome research harvesting breakthroughs in fundamental physical, chemical, bio and computing sciences, digital and artificial intelligence technologies to advance precision manufacturing technology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the precision manufacturing technologies, systems, and applications in diverse domains, contributing to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of precision manufacturing to and from manufacturing researchers, material scientists, production and industrial engineers, and application practitioners in academia and industry, and the public worldwide.