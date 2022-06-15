Scope

The Digital Manufacturing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring innovations in the integration of computer systems across all areas of production.

Led by Dr. Amit Bandyopadhyay from Washington State University and Dr. Dimitris Mourtzis from University of Patras, the Digital Manufacturing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of digital manufacturing, which connect and enhance the entire product lifecycle, smart factory operations, and value chain management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence applications in manufacturing

big data analytics in design of components, products, and processes

design for personalized experiences

design for uncertainty

design platforms to leverage massive user-generated data and product sensed data via the internet-of-things (IoT)

digitalization and product development cycle – product service systems (PSS)

eco-friendly design for sustainable development

extended reality (XR) applications for improved visualizations, including augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and virtual reality (VR)

innovative design methodologies

integration of customer in the product/process design

multi-materials modeling

semantics in design of products & services

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of design and manufacturing challenges and their potential solutions using digital tools and information technology systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the digital manufacturing, artificial intelligence applications, big data analytics, personalized experiences, design for uncertainty, internet-of-things, product service systems, eco-friendly design, extended reality applications, innovative design methodologies, customer integration, multi-materials modeling, and semantics in design of products & services, and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Digital Manufacturing section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general data collection and management, or spatial analysis unrelated to the manufacturing domain. However, algorithm development with a clear connection to manufacturing processes and digital manufacturing technologies is considered within the scope of this section. Studies that do not demonstrate a fundamental basis in digital manufacturing technologies and practices are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital manufacturing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.