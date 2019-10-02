Main content

Specialty chief editor amit bandyopadhyay Washington State University Pullman , United States Specialty Chief Editor Digital Manufacturing

Scope Computer-Aided and Digital Manufacturing Technologies (CADMT) is devoted to the promotion of research through the integration of engineering sciences, manufacturing sciences, mathematical sciences, and also biological sciences. At present, innovation in products is realized through novel design and advanced manufacturing technologies. Advancement in computer-aided design technologies are reaching a point where they’re used globally not only by engineers and academicians but also by school kids to design and visualize their projects.



To make it even more interesting, digital manufacturing technology has reached a point where building a part no longer requires specialized training or getting access to expensive machines. In the era of such transformative changes in design and manufacturing research, smarter products are populating the market place with innovative design concepts and advanced materials. Customization of products is becoming affordable and increasingly widespread. The idea behind our focused section is to attract stimulating research articles that can document different aspects of design and manufacturing challenges and their potential solutions using digital tools and information technology (IT) systems.



Research areas of interest in CADMT include value-adding manufacturing through IT applications and process innovations. These works can be focused in the areas of innovative design methodologies, biomedical devices printing, cell-based bioprinting, multi-materials modelling, design and manufacturing, design and manufacturing of structural or functional components, sustainable design / manufacturing, artificial intelligence applications in manufacturing, virtual reality, and also impact of CADMT on the product development cycle.



We also welcome research results that are based on computational multi-scale modelling efforts. Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mech. Eng.

Abbreviation fmech

Electronic ISSN 2297-3079

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 2.8 CiteScore

Submission Digital Manufacturing welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Digital Manufacturing, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.