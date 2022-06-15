Scope

The Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of membrane materials and technology for gas and vapor separation applications.

Led by Dr. Jong Hak Kim from Yonsei University, the Membrane Applications - Gas and Vapor section welcomes submissions in the various domains of membrane science and technology, which connect interdisciplinary research for the purpose of enhancing gas and vapor separation processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

co2 capture

co2 removal from natural gas

dehydration of solvents

h2 capture

hydrocarbon separation

o2/n2 separation

olefin/paraffin separations

organic vapor separations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between membrane property, structure, and performance for gas and vapor applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the co2 capture, co2 removal from natural gas, dehydration of solvents, h2 capture, hydrocarbon separation, o2/n2 separation, olefin/paraffin separations, and organic vapor separations in relation to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.