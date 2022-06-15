Scope

The Membrane Applications - Liquid section is dedicated to publishing research focused on membrane applications for liquid separation.

Led by Dr. Yunxia Hu from the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Tiangong University, the Membrane Applications - Liquid section welcomes submissions in various domains of membrane science and technology, which connect fundamental and applied research for liquid separation processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioseparation and bio-refinery

chemical and pharmaceutical separation and concentration

desalination

food and beverage processing

hemodialysis and other biomedical applications

resources recovery from wastewater, waste solvent, and brines

solvent recovery

wastewater treatment

water purification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about membrane applications in liquid separation, contributing insights into the field and its interdisciplinary areas.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the membrane applications in liquid separation, desalination, wastewater treatment, water purification, and resource recovery (SDGs 6, 9, and 12).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.