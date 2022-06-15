Scope

The Membrane Formation and Structure section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the innovation and development of non-biological membranes.

Led by Professor Juhana Jaafar from the Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre at the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, the Membrane Formation and Structure section welcomes submissions in various domains of membrane science and technology, which connect fundamental and applied research across all aspects of membrane fabrication, characterization, manufacturing, and optimization.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in fouling mitigation study

advances in membrane properties

advances in methods or techniques of membrane fabrication

advances in membranes morphology and structure

characterization and mechanism of membrane formation

factors affecting membrane formation and morphology

fundamental aspect in the membrane fabrication

hybrid membranes

manufacturing of advanced composite membrane

membrane applications

membrane materials

optimization of membrane processes

phase diagram of membrane

rheology control of membrane materials

smart membranes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the formation, structure, and optimization of non-biological membranes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.