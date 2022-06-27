Main content

Specialty chief editor juhana jaafar Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre, University of Technology Malaysia Skudai , Malaysia Specialty Chief Editor Membrane Formation and Structure

Scope The Membrane Formation and Structure specialty section is meticulously devoted to the innovation of science and technology of non-biological membranes. The Membrane Formation and Structure section of Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology publishes original high-impact fundamental and applied research and reviews across all aspects of membrane materials, membrane fabrication and manufacturing, membrane formation, membrane modification, membrane morphology and structure, and the optimization of membranes. Topics covered by the section include, but are not limited to: • Fundamental aspect in the membrane fabrication • Membrane materials • Factors affecting membrane formation and morphology • Advances in fabrication methods or techniques of membranes: electrospinning, quenching, phase inversion • Characterization and mechanism of membrane formation • Advances in membranes morphology and structure • Phase diagram of membrane • Rheology control of membrane materials • Manufacturing of advanced composite membrane • Optimization of membranes • Membrane applications All studies should contribute new insights into the fundamental or applied research across all aspects of membrane fabrication and manufacturing techniques, formation and structure. Aspects relating to process design and techno-economic analysis fall outside the scope of this section. Therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with other sections within the Journal, Frontiers in Membrane Science and Technology.

Submission Membrane Formation and Structure welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Membrane Formation and Structure, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

