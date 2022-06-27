dana abdeen
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Chung Yuan Christian University
Taoyuan, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
Tirupati, India
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Universiti Malaysia Sabah
Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Universiti Malaysia Sabah
Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Department of Chemical Engineering, Curtin University Malaysia
Miri, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Biological and Environmental Science and Engineering Division, Advanced Membranes and Porous Materials Center
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman
Cheras, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
NOVA University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Institute for Membrane Technology, National Research Council (CNR)
Rende, Italy
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure
College for Sustainable Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University
Ben Guerir, Morocco
Community Reviewer
Membrane Formation and Structure