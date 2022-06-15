Scope

The Membrane Modules and Processes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of membrane science and technology.

Led by Dr. Nalan Kabay from Ege University, the Membrane Modules and Processes section welcomes submissions in various domains of membrane science and technology, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of membrane processes for energy generation

applications of membrane processes for environmental protection and decreasing global warming

applications of membrane processes for resource recovery

applications of membrane processes in industry (such as water, energy, food, textile, paper, mining, hydrometallurgy, desalination, petroleum, chemical, medicine, pharmaceutical industry, etc.)

gas separation processes by membranes

membrane module design

membrane processes for elimination of nano and micro pollutants

membrane processes for wastewater reclamation and water reuse

modeling and simulation

recent developments on preparation of novel membranes and membrane modules

utilization of membrane processes for energy generation

utilization of renewable energy sources for membrane separation processes (green membrane processes)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and application of membrane modules and processes in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the applications of membrane processes for energy generation, environmental protection, resource recovery, industrial applications, gas separation, membrane module design, elimination of nano and micro pollutants, wastewater reclamation, water reuse, modeling and simulation, novel membrane development, and renewable energy sources for membrane separation processes, in alignment with SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.