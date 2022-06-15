Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Arkansas

Scope

The Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of membrane modeling and its applications.

Led by Dr. Ranil Wickramasinghe from the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Arkansas, the Membrane Transport, Modeling and Simulation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of membrane science, which connect fundamental theories with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational modeling and simulations related to membrane formation

mathematical models to optimize or predict membrane transport processes

modeling and simulation for membrane-based separation processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, theories, and applications of membrane transport, modeling, and simulation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.