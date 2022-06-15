Scope

The Neuropharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of drugs and their targets influencing the nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves) in health and disease.

Led by Prof. Nicholas Barnes, PhD, FBPhS from the University of Birmingham Medical School, the section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuropharmacology, which encompass a wide range of topics related to the nervous system and its functions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

cellular and molecular biology of drug targets

clinical work related to neuropharmacology

neuropharmacological drug effects on isolated tissues and whole organisms

neuropharmacological mechanisms in health and disease

potential therapeutic benefits of neuropharmacological strategies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of neuropharmacology and their implications on the nervous system.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuropharmacology section does not consider articles focusing on traditional Chinese medicine, nerve conduction and spinal cord, or drug delivery and safety, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's primary focus on the pharmacological modulation of the nervous system. However, clinical work related to neuropharmacology, including clinical symptoms and treatment, as well as risk factors and bias, are considered within the scope of this section, as they contribute to the understanding of the nervous system and its functions in health and disease.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuropharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.