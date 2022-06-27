zhe-sheng chen
Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, St. John’s University
newyork, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Department of Immunology, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Michigan Technological University
Houghton, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Royal Veterinary College (RVC)
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Department of Medical Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
China Medical University (Taiwan)
Taichung, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Division of Molecular Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
INSERM U1003 Laboratoire de Physiologie Cellulaire
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Kagoshima University
Kagoshima, Japan
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Yenepoya University
Mangalore, India
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Università Link Campus
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Luxembourg Institute of Health
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
Baruch S. Blumberg Institute
Doylestown, United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal
Bhopal, India
Associate Editor
Cancer Cell Signaling