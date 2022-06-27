catherine sautes-fridman
INSERM U1138 Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers (CRC)
Paris , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
INSERM U1138 Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers (CRC)
Paris , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Leibniz Institute on Aging, Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI)
Jena , Germany
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Faculty of Biomedical Sciences, University of Italian Switzerland
Lugano , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Los Angeles , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
University of Navarra
Pamplona , Spain
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
West China Fourth Hospital of Sichuan University
Chengdu , China
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
ZJU-Hangzhou Global Scientific and Technological Innovation Center, Hangzhou 311200, Zhejiang, China
Hangzhou , China
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Shanghai Institute of Hematology
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Moffitt Cancer Center
Tampa , United States
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
Sapporo Medical University
Sapporo , Japan
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy