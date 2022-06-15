Scope

The Gastrointestinal Cancers: Gastric and Esophageal Cancers section is dedicated to publishing research that advances personalized prevention, early detection, and treatment of gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) tumors by integrating basic, translational, and clinical science.

Led by Dr. Liang Qiao from the Faculty of Medicine and Health at The University of Sydney, the Gastrointestinal Cancers: Gastric and Esophageal Cancers section welcomes submissions in various domains of gastrointestinal oncology, such as:

Tumor biology and etiology, including genomic and epigenomic drivers, immune–stromal microenvironment, and clonal evolution in gastric and esophageal neoplasia

Diagnostics, imaging, and pathology for detection, staging, and classification, including endoscopic identification and treatment of early neoplasia

Biomarkers and liquid biopsy, including analytical and clinical validation of molecular, genetic, and morphological markers; CTCs, ctDNA, and MRD

Biomarker-driven therapeutics, including CLDN18.2-directed agents, HER2 and HER2-low strategies, and antibody–drug conjugates across lines of therapy

Immuno-oncology and multimodal combinations, including perioperative chemo-immunotherapy, adjuvant ICI, and biomarker-selected regimens with translational correlatives

Patient-derived organoids, PDX, and co-clinical models that inform response, resistance, and trial design, linking preclinical findings to patient outcomes

AI-enabled endoscopy, radiomics, and pathomics for early detection and staging, with external validation and clinically meaningful endpoints

Single-cell and spatial multi-omics to map tumor–immune–stroma interactions and to predict therapeutic response or resistance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, prevention, early detection, and treatment of gastric and esophageal neoplasia.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gastrointestinal Cancers: Gastric and Esophageal Cancers section does not consider manuscripts focusing on cancer risk factors and stratification, as these topics may not directly contribute to the understanding and treatment of gastric and esophageal neoplasia. However, identification of new etiological factors with solid validation may be considered. However, the section welcomes meta-analyses and descriptive studies based on rigorous statistical methods or systematic reviews. Additionally, studies containing purely surgical procedures treating Gastric and Esophageal Cancers are excluded, unless they are directly related to the integrated treatments of advanced cancer or endoscopic identification and treatment of early neoplasia. Innovation of surgical procedures for treating Gastric and Esophageal Cancers are also beyond the scope of this section. Case reports that are not well-studied (e.g., without correlative data, diagnosis not convincingly established, no research components using the current state-of-art technologies, e.g., various comics analysis, RNAseq, or proteomics, etc). While studies consisting solely of bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions without validation are not suitable, the section does consider research on molecular, genetic, and morphological biomarkers of tumor progression. Research on cost-effectiveness, preoperative training, molecular biology unrelated to cancer, real-time systems, or surgical complications without a fundamental basis in gastric or esophageal cancer research and treatment are not covered by this section.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.