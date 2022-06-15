Scope

The Gastrointestinal Cancers: Hepato Pancreatic Biliary Cancers section is dedicated to publishing research that advances personalized prevention, early detection, biology, and treatment across hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA/eCCA), gallbladder cancer, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), integrating basic, translational, and clinical science.

Led by Dr. Liang Qiao from the Faculty of Medicine and Health at The University of Sydney, the Gastrointestinal Cancers: Hepato Pancreatic Biliary Cancers section welcomes submissions in various domains of HPB oncology, such as:

Biology and disease modeling using organoids, PDX, co-cultures, and in vivo systems to elucidate tumor initiation, progression, immune–stromal interactions, and therapeutic vulnerabilities

Single-cell and spatial multi-omics that map HPB tumor ecosystems, heterogeneity, clonal evolution, and treatment-induced adaptations

Liquid biopsy, MRD, and ctDNA/ctRNA applications for early detection, risk-adapted surveillance, treatment selection, and post-transplant monitoring, with analytical and clinical validation

Imaging and molecular imaging, including AI-enabled radiomics and digital pathology, emphasizing external validation, clinical endpoints, and workflow integration

Translational biomarkers for treatment selection and monitoring (genomic, proteomic, imaging, and composite signatures), with assay standardization and clinical qualification

Immunotherapy optimization in HPB, including first-line combinations, perioperative/neoadjuvant approaches, biomarkers of response/toxicity, and management of immune-related adverse events

Integrated multimodal management of localized and advanced disease, spanning systemic, endoscopic, interventional, and radiotherapy strategies, with sequencing and real-world effectiveness

Functional precision medicine and co-clinical trials linking patient-derived models to clinical decision-making, outcomes, and adaptive trial designs

High-risk screening and early detection strategies for HCC and PDAC using multianalyte assays, AI-imaging, and risk-enriched cohorts, including implementation and health-economic evaluations

Clinical trials, comparative effectiveness, patient-reported outcomes, quality of life, and health services/implementation science in HPB cancer care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of HPB cancer research, including prevention, early detection, and treatment strategies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gastrointestinal Cancers: Hepato Pancreatic Biliary Cancers section does not consider manuscripts focusing on cancer risk factors and stratification, as these topics may conflict with the in-scope areas of genetic epidemiology and cancer determinant identification. Additionally, studies containing purely surgical procedures treating HPB cancers are excluded, unless they are directly related to the integrated treatments of advanced cancer or endoscopic identification and treatment of early neoplasia. Case reports can only be considered if they are well-studied using correlative data, novel diagnostic approaches, molecular profiling, etc. In silico studies must be validated with appropriate experimental data, and manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics, computational analysis, or predictions without validation are not considered. Research unrelated to the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of HPB cancers, or basic science without a foundation in HPB cancers falls outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of HPB cancer research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.