Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milano Bicocca

Scope

The Gynecological Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing scientific and clinical knowledge in gynecologic cancers.

Led by Dr. Robert Fruscio (University of Milano Bicocca) and Dr. Ayse Ayhan (Johns Hopkins & Hamamatsu Medical University, the Gynecological Oncology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of gynecologic oncology, which connect the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of gynecologic malignancies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biologic targeted agents

carcinogenesis of gynecological malignancies

chemotherapy

clinical and preclinical reports

developmental therapeutics

endocrine therapy

etiology and gynecological pathology

immunology and tumor/host microenvironment

immunotherapy

molecular and cellular biology

multi-modality and combination therapies

population sciences

prognostic and predictive biomarkers

quality of life and patient-reported outcomes

radiation therapy

surgery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development of personalized and tailored approaches to the prevention and treatment of gynecologic malignancies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gynecological Oncology section does not consider studies that solely rely on in silico investigation without experimental or in situ validation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gynecologic oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.