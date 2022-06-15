Scope

The Cardiometabolic Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate relationship between oral and cardiometabolic health.

Led by Dr. Shilpa Bhupathiraju (Harvard Medical School) and Dr. Danielle Haslem (Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School) , the Cardiometabolic Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of oral and cardiometabolic health research, which aim to enhance the understanding of the interplay between these two areas.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

associations between diseases of the oral cavity and cardiometabolic health

application of omic technologies to understand associations between oral and cardiometabolic health

cardiometabolic medication use and oral health

evaluation of interventions and health promotion initiatives addressing common risk factors

metabolic risk factors and oral disease

novel salivary biomarkers of cardiometabolic health and plasma biomarkers of oral health

oral dysbiosis, biomarkers, and cardiometabolic health

oral microbiome and cardiometabolic health

oral nitrate metabolism, glucose tolerance, pre-diabetes, and diabetes

taste, sensory liking, and cardiometabolic health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex connections between oral and cardiometabolic health, as well as potential interventions and preventive measures. In particular the section welcomes submissions which contribute towards SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions which do not relate to the various domains of oral and cardiometabolic health research may be better suited to different sections within Frontiers in Oral Health, or other Frontiers journals, such as Frontiers in Dental Medicine.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oral and cardiometabolic health research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.