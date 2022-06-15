Scope

The Oral Cancers section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and understanding of malignant and potentially malignant diseases affecting the oral cavity and their treatment.

Led by Dr. Ricardo Coletta from the Department of Oral Diagnosis, School of Dentistry of Piracicaba, Campinas State University, the Oral Cancers section welcomes submissions in the various domains of oral health, which connect the diverse aspects of oral cancer research and management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical and histological aspects

diagnosis

epidemiology

etiopathogenesis

oral potentially malignant disorders

prevention

prognosis

treatment and management of patients

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of oral cancer, including its causes, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Studies involving tumors of the salivary glands, odontogenic apparatus and their remnants, and jaw bones are also welcome. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute towards SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Oral Cancers section does not consider studies that do not specifically address oral cancer or its related aspects.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oral cancers to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.