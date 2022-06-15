Scope

The Oral Health and Nutrition section aims to explore the intricate relationship between oral health, nutrition, lifestyle choices, and overall well-being.

The Oral Health and Nutrition section is dedicated to exploring the complex links between oral health, nutrition, lifestyle factors, and overall well-being. Under the guidance of Prof. Anwar Merchant, University of South Carolina, we welcome research that enhances understanding of these interconnections and their impact at both individual and population levels.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

nutritional risk and preventive factors that influence both oral diseases and general health

the global burden of malnutrition and its bidirectional relationship with oral health

the effects of nutrition on oral health, including the impact of sugar, sugar substitutes, plant-based diets, and ultra-processed foods on conditions such as dental caries, periodontal disease, erosion, and oral cancer

how oral health and function (including mastication, chewing efficiency, swallowing, and taste) affect diet, nutrition status, and health outcomes

the consequences of oral health conditions (such as tooth loss, xerostomia, prosthetics, or malocclusion) on nutritional intake and quality of life

lifestyle factors affecting oral and systemic health, including smoking, alcohol, physical activity, and hydration

chronic diseases exemplifying the oral-systemic link, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and their relationship to nutrition and oral health

the oral microbiome and its association with dietary habits, prebiotics, probiotics, and overall health

socioeconomic disparities, food insecurity, and their impact on nutrition, oral, and systemic health, with special attention to vulnerable populations

strategies for promoting healthy diets and healthy mouths

the role of education, training, and interprofessional collaboration between dental professionals and dietitians, including effective referral pathways

approaches to appetite regulation, taste, and the influence of oral health on eating behavior

the unique nutritional and oral health challenges faced by children, older adults, and people with special healthcare or educational needs

connections between oral health, mental well-being, and eating disorders

emerging topics such as personalized nutrition, AI tools, teledentistry, big data, and digital health relating to oral health and nutrition

Submissions should offer comprehensive insights into the complex interplay between oral health, nutrition, and overall well-being, shedding light on the various factors that influence these relationships. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which address socioeconomic disparities and food insecurity in relation to oral health, aligning with SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

While the section particularly welcomes good quality systematic reviews, observational, and qualitative studies, experimental studies evaluating specific biologic mechanisms may be more suited to other Frontiers journals, such as Frontiers in Dental Medicine.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oral health and nutrition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.