Scope

The Oral Infections and Microbes section is dedicated to publishing high-quality fundamental, translational, and clinical research with a substantial microbiological and/or immunological component , aimed at advancing knowledge in the etiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of oral infections and their association with systemic diseases.

Led by Dr. Nezar Al-Hebshi of Temple University, Philadelphia, the section welcomes submissions that employ cutting-edge approaches to investigate the microbiological, immunological, and host–pathogen mechanisms underlying oral infectious diseases and their connections to systemic conditions, as well as studies reporting innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

Topics within the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Multi-omics, multi-kingdom characterization of oral microbial ecology

Microbial genomics and strain-level profiling

Oral biofilm development, structure and function

Microbial etiology, virulence and pathogenic mechanisms

Emerging and understudied oral pathogens

Host-pathogen and host-microbiome interactions

Host immune and inflammatory responses

Mechanistic links between oral pathogens/microbiome and systemic diseases

Computational and bioinformatic tools for analysis and integration of omics data

AI/ML-driven oral infectious disease detection and prediction

Advances in clinical oral microbiology and immunology

Point-of-care and rapid testing technologies

Salivary microbial biomarkers

Antimicrobial resistance and infection control

Antimicrobial, immunomodulatory, and microbiome-based therapies

Submissions that provide mechanistic insight, apply innovative methodologies, or have high translational potential or clinical relevance are particularly welcome. Priority will be given to studies that integrate multi-omics datasets, employ advanced computational or AI-based approaches, or introduce novel diagnostics, or microbiome-based therapeutic strategies.

The Oral Infections and Microbes section does not consider submissions that lack a focus on microbial or immunological aspects of oral disease. Studies that do not emphasize the role of microbes in oral health or their relevance to systemic conditions may be more appropriately directed to other sections within Frontiers in Oral Health or to related journals, such as Frontiers in Dental Medicine.