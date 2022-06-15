Scope

The Preventive Dentistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on preventive care for all populations to enhance oral and overall health.

Led by Dr. Chun Hung Chu and Dr Ollie Yiru Yu from The University of Hong Kong, the Preventive Dentistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of preventive dentistry, which aim to address the gap between research and practice in maintaining oral health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include all aspects of preventive dentistry, such as:

common oral diseases prevention through dental and medical visits

dental care and healthy habits during pregnancy

dental materials for preventive dentistry

early life oral health

feeding habits and dental caries

fluoride and health

impact of maternal health and habits on children's oral health

oral cancer prevention and preventive care for those undergoing cancer treatment

oral health education for disease prevention

pregnancy, lactation, and oral health of infants

prevention and non-surgical management of cleft lip and palate

prevention of dental trauma, including sports dentistry

prevention of tooth-wear

preventive care for those with special healthcare needs

preventive oral care for older adults

use of AI for prevention of oral diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about preventive measures and strategies for promoting good oral health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Preventive Dentistry section does not consider submissions focused on literature studies, unless they contribute significantly to the understanding or improvement of preventive dentistry practices, oral health promotion, or related public health issues.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of preventive dentistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

The Preventive Dentistry section of Frontiers in Oral Health is the proud official partner of the Society of Preventive Dentistry of Hong Kong.