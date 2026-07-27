Original Research
Published on 27 Jul 2026
Greening newcomers: how firm green practices and environmental leadership shape pro-environmental behaviors
in Work Motivation and Participation
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Original Research
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in Work Motivation and Participation
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in Work Motivation and Participation
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in Work Motivation and Participation