Mission & scope

Frontiers in Pediatrics is a multidisciplinary journal publishing research that addresses challenges in pediatric patient care and child health.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr Andrew S. Day (University of Otago, New Zealand), Frontiers in Pediatrics is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Web of Science (SCIE), and the DOAJ, among others, and publishes both basic and clinical research related to all aspects of pediatrics.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

children and health

general pediatrics and pediatric emergency care

genetics of common and rare diseases

neonatology

obstetric and pediatric pharmacology

pediatric cardiology

pediatric critical care

pediatric endocrinology

pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition

pediatric hematology and hematological malignancies

pediatric immunology

pediatric infectious diseases

pediatric neurology

pediatric obesity

pediatric oncology

pediatric orthopedics

pediatric otolaryngology

pediatric occupational therapy

pediatric pulmonology

pediatric rheumatology

pediatric surgery

pediatric urology.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus on adult medicine, public health, or non-pediatric surgical procedures are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that do not directly relate to the health and well-being of children and adolescents, including those focusing on parental education or socio-economic factors without a fundamental basis in pediatric health outcomes, will not be considered.

Frontiers in Pediatrics is committed to advancing developments in the field of pediatrics by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.