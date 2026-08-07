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University of Otago, Christchurch
Christchurch, New Zealand
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Pediatrics
Genmab US, Inc.
Plainsboro, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Obstetric and Pediatric Pharmacology
IRCCS Ca 'Granda Foundation Maggiore Policlinico Hospital
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Urology
Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Child and Adolescent Health, Society and Policy