Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS)
Rome , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Obesity
Department of Food, Nutrition and Environment Sciences, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Milan
Milan , Italy
Associate Editor
Pediatric Obesity
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta , Italy
Associate Editor
Pediatric Obesity
Peking University
Beijing , China
Associate Editor
Pediatric Obesity