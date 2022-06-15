Scope

The General Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Care section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and improving practices in pediatric care.

Led by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, the General Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Care section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric medicine, which aim to enhance public health and clinical decisions for the well-being of children.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advance care planning

child abuse

child advocacy

early recognition of severe disease (e.g., sepsis, cancer)

fever management

growth monitoring

obesity and anorexia

pain management

parental guidance

pediatric pharmaco-epidemiology

population-based screening strategies

social inequalities in health

sudden infant death

treatment adherence strategies

triage and risk stratification in the emergency department

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric care, with a focus on improving outcomes and addressing challenges in both advanced economies and emerging or developing countries.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the general pediatrics and pediatric emergency care, focusing on SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The General Pediatrics and Pediatric Emergency Care section does not consider submissions focusing on adult medicine or rare diseases that do not have a significant impact on pediatric populations. Studies that do not directly address the unique needs and challenges of pediatric care, or those that do not contribute to the advancement of good health and well-being or the reduction of inequalities in pediatric populations, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.