Scope

In countries with advanced economies, beyond the neonatal period, pediatrics provides care for a population with (i) the lowest mortality rate of the different ages of life, (ii) very frequent benign illnesses especially during early childhood, (iii) a global physiological immaturity, and (iv) a vulnerability related to a heavy reliance on their environment, especially their caregivers’ knowledges, attitudes and practices. Serious events such as deaths, diagnostic delays, drugs adverse effects are therefore not anticipated by parents, society, or the medical profession. Thus, preventive strategies, diagnostic procedures and treatments must be highly effective but also as non-invasive and safe as possible since the outcome is favorable in the vast majority of cases. Furthermore, the physiological maturation process of pediatric patients makes clinical signs less performant, pharmacological data from adults not transposable, and long-term consequences of sub-optimal strategies potentially disastrous. Then, solving apparently simple public health or clinical questions related to pediatrics is often complex. In countries with emerging and developing economies, the issue is even more complex in relation with specific disease burden and limited access to prevention program, parental education and health care facilities.

The objective of the section is to disseminate new knowledge and new ideas to support the best public health and clinical decisions in current pediatrics by an accurate evaluation of risks and benefit-risk balance of various already existing or new strategies. The section welcomes manuscripts from teams dedicated to the transversal approach of clinical pediatrics and child health in countries with advanced economies or emerging and developing ones. Manuscripts can be related to all level of care: preventive care at the population level, primary care, care in the emergency department or in-hospital care. International collaborative works and systematic reviews will have priority.

More specifically, the main topics to be covered in the section include: triage and risk stratification in the emergency department, fever management, growth monitoring, child abuse, pain management, social inequalities in health, advance care planning, sudden infant death, early recognition of severe disease (sepsis, cancer…), obesity/anorexia, complex issues for the pediatric hospitalist, parental guidance, treatment adherence strategies, population based screening strategies, child advocacy, pediatric pharmaco-epidemiology, and adolescent medicine.