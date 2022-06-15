Scope

The Pediatric Critical Care section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the science and management of critical illness in infants and children.

Led by Dr. Niranjan Kissoon from the University of British Columbia, the Pediatric Critical Care section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric critical care, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of critical illness and injury in pediatric patients.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiac intensive care

clinical management of critical illness in children

comparative effectiveness research

disaster care

end-of-life care in the ICU

epidemiology of critical illness

high-dependency care

high-fidelity simulation

neuro-intensive care

outcomes research

palliative care

pediatric intensive care units

physiology and pharmacology of critical illness in children

quality improvement research

sedation services

surgical intensive care

transport medicine

transitional care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric critical care, aiming to improve treatment options and outcomes for critically ill or injured children globally.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric critical care and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Pediatric Critical Care section does not consider submissions focused on regional studies or instrument development without relevance to pediatric critical care. However, we do welcome submissions related to perioperative care within the critical care context and pandemic research that addresses the specific needs of critically ill pediatric patients. Our aim is to ensure that all published research aligns with our mission to improve treatment options and outcomes for critically ill or injured children globally.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric critical care to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.