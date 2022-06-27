Scope

Pediatric Critical Care is a specialty section of Frontiers in Pediatrics dealing with the science and management of critical illness in infants and children.



Context

Pediatric Critical Care is essential to decrease death and disability and improve the lives of children affected by all kinds of acute and chronic illnesses, injuries, toxicities, disasters, congenital or acquired conditions, as well as unintended or iatrogenic consequences of advanced therapies, for example, chemotherapy, bone marrow or solid organ transplantation, or emerging technologies such as gene therapy. In high-income countries no pediatric center can thrive, no surgical program can flourish, no populations of infants or child can withstand the ravages of life-threatening illness or injury without the support and compassionate care provided by pediatric intensivists and their specialized co-workers, particularly specialized nurses and respiratory therapists working in specialized pediatric intensive care units. However, care of the critically ill occurs even in the most austere environments. With increasing affluence demands to specialized care of critically ill children and the knowledge base to provide such care is increasing exponentially. Much needs to be done to fully understand the underpinnings of critical illness in children, the methods to prevent, cure and alleviate their suffering and the means to implement contemporary therapy when resources may be limited.



Role

Pediatric Critical Care, a Specialty Section of Frontiers in Pediatrics, not only seeks to close this gap between our scientific knowledge and current clinical practices, but to also stimulate quantum advances in this field through intersecting research fronts in other disciplines, emerging technologies, or novel methodological approaches to study critical illness or injury in pediatric patients. Most scientists recognize that serious derangements in physiological function arise from complex interactions both within (horizontal integration) and between (vertical integration) networks organized in different biological, psychosocial, and developmental frameworks. Understanding how critical illness ensues from these physiological derangements and interacts with the genetic, nutritional, psychosocial, geographic or cultural factors embedded in the child’s environment – at different developmental stages and in different healthcare structures – is the next major frontier for pediatric critical care.



Mission

Pediatric Critical Care provides a scholarly forum to evaluate, discuss, challenge and disseminate advances in clinical and translational research, basic biomedical research, health services or outcomes research (comparative effectiveness, quality improvement, medical effectiveness, or patient-centered outcomes research) or implementation science in any discipline or context if they are relevant to improve the outcomes of critically ill children. Pediatric Critical Care welcomes the submission of original research ranging from simple clinical observations to complex multi-layered studies that offer novel insights into the physiology, pharmacology, clinical management or outcomes of critical illness in children or novel models of healthcare delivery. This Specialty Section also encourages studies focused on end-of-life care or palliative care in the ICU, or different hospital or community-based settings, as well as those resulting from cardiac intensive care, neuro-intensive care, high-dependency care, surgical intensive care, transitional care, disaster care, high-fidelity simulation, sedation services, and transport medicine. The Pediatric Critical Care section seeks to publish and promote all forms of research that will eventually lead to improved treatment options and outcomes of critically ill or injured children globally.