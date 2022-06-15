Scope

The Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the physiological and pathological aspects of the gastrointestinal tract and liver in pediatric patients, as well as their interrelationships with metabolism and nutrition.

Led by Dr. Andrew Day from the University of Otago, Christchurch, the Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition, which connect the understanding of normal development and specific disorders to their impact on nutrition in infants, children, and adolescents.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

impact of gut or liver disorders on nutrition in infants, children, and adolescents

normal development and maturation of the gut

specific disorders of the gut or liver

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, disorders, and nutritional implications of the gastrointestinal tract and liver in pediatric patients.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 2 (Zero Hunger).

The Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition section does not consider submissions that lack a fundamental basis in the core fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition. Studies that primarily address adult populations or general medicine will not be considered for publication in this section. However, topics that are related to the specified scope, even if they may seem outside of it, will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to ensure they align with the section's mission and contribute to the advancement of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric gastroenterology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.