Scope

The Specialty Section Pediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition in Frontiers in Pediatrics focuses upon physiological and pathological aspects of the gastrointestinal tract and liver in the pediatric age, with additional emphasis upon their interrelationships with metabolism and nutrition.

The section welcomes basic science, clinical and translational research studies focusing on the following topics:

· normal development and maturation of the gut

· specific disorders of the gut or liver

· impact of gut or liver disorders on nutrition in infants, children and adolescents

Our aim is to promote and highlight key aspects of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, with the ultimate goal of promoting new understanding, new approaches or new therapies for young patients affected by disorders of the gastrointestinal tract and liver or nutritional imbalances.