andrew s day
University of Otago
Dunedin , New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
University of Otago
Dunedin , New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI)
Lucknow , India
Associate Editor
Children's Memorial Health Institute (IPCZD)
Warsaw , Poland
Associate Editor
University of Salerno
Fisciano , Italy
Associate Editor
Kasr Al Ainy Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University
Cairo , Egypt
Associate Editor
Nazarbayev University School of Medicine
Nur-sultan , Kazakhstan
Associate Editor
George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology of Târgu Mureş
Târgu Mures , Romania
Associate Editor
Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO)
Ottawa , Canada
Associate Editor
Eskisehir Osmangazi University Faculty of Medicine
Eskisehir , Turkey
Associate Editor
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia , United States
Associate Editor
Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS)
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon; Pediatrics Department, Hospital of Santa Maria, University Hospital Center Lisbon Norte
Lisbon , Portugal
Associate Editor
Sydney Children's Hospital
Sydney , Australia
Associate Editor
University of Foggia
Foggia , Italy
Associate Editor
Children's Hospital, Fudan University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
University of Montreal Hospital Centre (CRCHUM)
Montreal , Canada
Associate Editor
